A. Kondur SI suspended in ‘suicide’ case

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal has suspended A. Kondur SI T. Srinivas, in the alleged suicide of a tribal, Lakavath Balaji (65), at Repudithanda in Krishna district.

The police, who conducted raids on countrymade liquor manufacturing units in the district, picked up Balaji on Tuesday, for allegedly preparing arrack. He was let off after sometime.

Balaji allegedly consumed pesticide and was admitted in the hospital. He died while undergoing treatment.

Alleging that the SI beat up the victim, while led to his suicide, Balaji’s family members staged a protest in front of the police station.

Based on the inquiry report, the SP on Wednesday placed the SI under suspension, and recommended disciplinary action against Mylavaram CI L. Ramesh.

A notice has been served from the AP Police Headquarters to Nuzvid DSP B. Srinivasulu, to give his explanation on the alleged suicide of the villager.