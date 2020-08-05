A ‘J-turn’ on Amaravati, says Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA

05 August 2020 08:16 IST

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh has stated that the YSRCP has taken a ‘J-turn’ on Amaravati. In a series of tweets on Tuesday, he said the ruling party leaders were blowing their president’s trumpet saying that Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had constructed his house at Amaravati and raised ‘Jai Amaravati’ slogans. “Why Jagan Reddy took J-turn? Why are they afraid of referendum if they don't have vested interests?” Mr. Lokesh asked.

“Nobody is bothering to implement the promised deliverance of justice in 21 days to the victims of atrocities. Over 400 atrocities have been committed against women and girls in the first 15 months of Jagan Reddy regime. There is only publicity on e-Raskhabandhan, Disha Act,” he alleged.

