A home away from home for COVID patients

COVID Care Centre at Thondavada has a television set, books and facilities for indoor games

In an attempt to provide the best healthcare services the coronavirus patients in a relaxed environment, the Chittoor district administration has made all the necessary arrangements at the Thondavada COVID Care Centre near Tirupati.

The patients with mild symptoms, upon arrival at the COVID Care Centre get a welcome kit comprising 32 items. They have their clearly-defined daily routine —eating nutritious food, reading spiritual and historical books, watching two movies a day on television and playing indoor games such as caroms and chess.

The move aims at make the patients undergo treatment in a relaxed, environment, without causing any tension. The COVID Care Centre is almost a home away from home,” says G. Pushpa, a patient hailing from Chandragiri constituency.

The idea of converting the Heera Urdu College into a Covid Care Centre was first mooted by TUDA Chairman Ch. Bhaskar Reddy and Collector M. Hari Narayanan instructed the Revenue Divisional Officer Kanaka Narasa Reddy to execute the same.

As many as 250 beds have been provided in 33 rooms in the five-storeyed building to facilitate isolation at the COVID faility. Ten beds have oxygen support to deal with emergency cases. Health, paramedical, sanitation and food catering personnel have been deputed as per the requirement.

Mr. Bhaskar Reddy offered ₹2,500 per head over and above the pay fixed by the government. The COVID Care Centre has an X-ray facility, a diagnostic lab and a pharmacy among others.

‘No news’

However, the authorities have decided not to allow the patients to watch news channels on television to ensure that the patients are not affected by the disturbing developments on the pandemic such as spike in infection and deaths, shortage of beds, short supply of oxygen and paucity of vaccines and etc.

“It will ensure the mental well-being of the patients,” says Mr. Reddy. A customised diet plan has been finalised for the patients who are served lentils, chicken, fish and ‘ragi sangati’.