A ‘historic’ weekend for diplomats

It was a sunny day and the delegates, who attended the Diplomatic Outreach programme in Vijayawada, spent the weekend well by visiting the historical places in the Capital region.

Two diplomats -- Bridgette Oppinger and Eleonora Dimitrova, Ambassadors of Australia and Bulgaria -- visited the Buddhist caves at Undavalli.

E. Siva Nagi Reddy, Chief Executive Officer, Cultural Centre of Vijayawada & Amaravati (CCVA), took the diplomats on a guided tour sharing his knowledge on the history, art and architecture of the 4th and 5th centuries AD.

Stating that the Undavalli caves were the only one of its kind in India meant for the rainy retreat of the Buddhist monks, Mr. Reddy explained that individual cells were used by the monks for meditation.

Both diplomats appreciated the architectural grandeur of the caves which give panoramic view of the river Krishna and lush green fields around and suggested that the caves could be developed as a destination for Buddhist tourists coming from South East Asian Countries. Officers from Tourism, Revenue and Police Departments accompanied the diplomats.