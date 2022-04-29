A historic verdict, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. .Jagan Mohan Reddy has welcomed the verdict of Guntur Fast Track Sessions Court in the murder case of a B.Tech student in Guntur.

Mr. Jagan congratulated the police and public prosecutor who took up the case with ‘Disha’ spirit and said this case has set an example of our commitment towards women safety and security.

He said the verdict sent a clear message for people who assault women, girls and children. He said police should work with the same spirit in preventing crimes against women and also in investigation of such incidents, and added to solve the ongoing problems and bring culprits to book.

The case which had been taken up under the Disha Act, a brainchild of Mr. Jagan, marked a historic step with the verdict of death sentence being given to the accused in Ramya’s murder case.

Under the DISHA initiative, the police department played a huge role in ensuring the cases are fast tracked and lead to conviction. In this case, for the first time, DNA results were given within two days and the police completed the charge sheet within seven days. Data shows that in 2021, 92% of POCSO cases under DISHA are completed within 61 days as compared to 2017 of 169 days.

A Disha mobile application had been launched so that women could complain to the police. So far there have been 1.24 Crore downloads of the Disha Application.