A growth-oriented budget, say industry bodies in A.P.

They laud government’s efforts to promote agriculture and rural development

The Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) and the State chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) have welcomed the “growth-oriented” budget.

In a statement, federation president C.V. Atchut Rao and vice-president V. Satish welcomed the focus on farmers and appreciated the government effort to promote agriculture and rural development.

Mr. Rao said the allocations to the industry and energy sectors, however, was only ₹2,755.17 crore and ₹10,281.04 crore respectively, and that it could have been increased in view of the government proposal to reorganise the districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Satish lauded the budget calling it an ambitious plan to cover all major sectors with adequate allocations.

Members of the CII were happy over the “recognition of small and medium industries as the foundation of livelihood and central to realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Exports performance

A statement by CII State leaders said Andhra Pradesh had improved its exports performance from 7 th rank in 2019-20 to 4 th rank in 2020-21 with an increase in exports to $16.8 billion in 2020-21, a growth of 13.8% compared to the previous year. They attributed it to the State government’s proactive approach to ensure business continuity during the second the third waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The budget has given adequate thrust to develop air connectivity in the State,” said Neeraj Sarada, Chairman, CII, Andhra Pradesh.