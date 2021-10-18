A group of tribals booked for attacking police team from Telangana, says SP

‘The 10-member police team visited Lambasingi to investigate a ganja smuggling case’

The district police have booked cases against the group of tribals who had reportedly attacked the police team from Nalgonda, who had come to investigate a case related to ganja smuggling, near Lambasingi in the Visakhapatnam Agency area.

A 10-member team of Nalgonda police from Telangana, had come to Lambasingi for further investigation in a ganja smuggling case. They were heading to Annavaram village with an accused who was earlier caught in Nalgonda. Near Lambasingi, they were reportedly attacked by a group of tribals armed with axes and other weapons. In self-defence, the police team opened two rounds of fire from their service weapons, in which one tribal received a bullet injury that ricochetted of a surface and another suffered injury trying to escape in the melee.

Both the injuries were simple and the injured are out of danger, said Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao.

“Based on a complaint lodged by the Nalgonda police team, we have booked cases under various IPC Sections such as rioting and attacking with weapons,” he said.

Further investigation is on.