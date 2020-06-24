A ‘goal’ to achieve for tribal girls

VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation introduces online programme

To equip tribal women with digital skills, the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has introduced an online programme called GOAL (Going Online as Leaders).

The programme has been jointly launched by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Facebook, to digitally mentor 5,000 young women in the country’s tribal-dominated districts.

“The GOAL is a Facebook programme aimed at guiding and encouraging tribal girls to become village-level digital young leaders for their communities,” said corporation Chairman Challa Madhusudan Reddy.

“The programme will help connect under-privileged young tribal women with senior expert mentors in the areas of business, fashion and arts to learn digital and life skills,” said APSSDC Managing Director and CEO Arja Srikanth, after the formal launch of the programme at the corporation office at Tadepalli.

He said it would also provide economically and socially marginalised young women with the tools and guidance for the development of livelihood skills. It would help close the digital gender gap by enabling more women to get online and access digital services.

He said mentors from Facebook would select the candidates and impart training. After completion of the training, a certificate would be given jointly by Facebook, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the APSSDC.

Contact details

Tribal women in the age group of 18-35 can apply online on the corporation website www.apssdc.in before July 14. Enquiries for more details can be made by calling toll free number 18004252422.