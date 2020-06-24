A ‘goal’ to achieve for tribal girls

To equip tribal women with digital skills, the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has introduced an online programme called GOAL (Going Online as Leaders).
The programme has been jointly launched by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Facebook, to digitally mentor 5,000 young women in the country’s tribal-dominated districts.
“The GOAL is a Facebook programme aimed at guiding and encouraging tribal girls to become village-level digital young leaders for their communities,” said corporation Chairman Challa Madhusudan Reddy.
“The programme will help connect under-privileged young tribal women with senior expert mentors in the areas of business, fashion and arts to learn digital and life skills,” said APSSDC Managing Director and CEO Arja Srikanth, after the formal launch of the programme at the corporation office at Tadepalli.
He said it would also provide economically and socially marginalised young women with the tools and guidance for the development of livelihood skills. It would help close the digital gender gap by enabling more women to get online and access digital services.
He said mentors from Facebook would select the candidates and impart training. After completion of the training, a certificate would be given jointly by Facebook, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the APSSDC.
Contact details
Tribal women in the age group of 18-35 can apply online on the corporation website www.apssdc.in before July 14. Enquiries for more details can be made by calling toll free number 18004252422.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath