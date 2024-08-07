A glimmer of hope on reviving the century-old ‘dead tree’

The Andhra Pradesh State Forest Department is determined to give a new lease of life to the century-old tree (Indian Siris) through chemical treatment, at Kumaradevam village on the western bank of the Godavari in East Godavari district.

The “most photographed” tree, which featured in more than one hundred movies, had collapsed on the night of August 3, after breaking into two parts during the Godavari floods.

Meanwhile, the incident went viral online as people from across the Godavari region started sharing their memories at the spot where the tree once existed.

On August 7 (Wednesday), East Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi, accompanied by District Forest Officer (Territorial) B. Nagaraju, inspected the remnants of the tree, the root system and soil fertility with a view to adopting a suitable scientific method to give a new lease of life to it.

“Given the soil fertility and the root system of the dead tree, a 45-day chemical treatment may help in the generation of a fresh shoot. The Rajamahendravaram-Rotary Club has come forward to experiment with the chemical treatment process,” Mr. Nagaraju told The Hindu.

Mr. Nagaraju said that the trunk of the tree weakened due to direct exposure to water for a long period.