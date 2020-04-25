A game of cards that proved costly

Krishna district turned out to be the third-worst affected district in the State after Kurnool and Guntur following a sudden spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the past couple of days. One more person succumbed to the disease on Saturday.

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz emphasised the need for public cooperation in obeying lockdown and following social distancing measures to contain the spread of novel coronavirus referring to two cases of where nearly 40 persons got infected in the past couple of days.

In a release, Mr. Imtiaz said that a truck driver had invited neighbours to his house and played cards and housie game recently leading to 24 positive COVID-19 in the area. In a similar case, about 15 persons got infected in Karmika Nagar near Machavaram recently, he said.

“The truck driver in Krishnalanka came home after travelling in other States. He played cards and housie with neighbours in his house. In police investigation, it is found that only due to this activity 24 people contracted the virus,” he said.

Worried about the negligent attitude of some citizens, Mr. Imtiaz said that only social distancing by the public was going to help stop the spread of the virus. He said that 100 of the total 127 cases were reported in Vijayawada.

So far, 29 persons have recovered from the disease and were discharged, according to the State bulletin. Tests results of 1,031 samples are awaited.

No meat shops today

Meanwhile, to avoid Sunday rush at meat and seafood shops Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has ordered closure all such shops in the city on Sunday.