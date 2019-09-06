A fruit for all seasons

An all-season mango appears to be wishful thinking for those who love the King of Fruits and want to relish it 365 days a year. Persistent experimentation of a farmer at Tarluwada, near here, have borne fruit and he is ready for large-scale production for export.

The farmer developed two varieties — one that produces the fruit that can be kept in cold-storage and used all through the year and another that bears fruit earlier than the mango season.

The two species — ‘Amrutam’ and ‘Swagatam’ — are the result of more than 20 years of effort by Kongara Ramesh. A farmer all through his life with experiments in crossing cotton and chilli species, his intention was to not only produce mango that is available throughout the year, but also help farmers overcome the economic hardship of selling mango only during two months, sometimes at throwaway prices.

For nearly eight years now, he has been supplying the varieties to select customers from his orchard. ‘Amrutam’ turned out an off-season delicacy at some city parties. He has also applied for process patent for ‘Amrutam.’

But the devastation caused by Hudhud cyclone threw a spanner in the works delaying his raising saplings.

“I now plan to raise 10,000 trees of ‘Amrutam’ so as to take up exports in the next three years,” Mr. Ramesh told The Hindu at the farm. He is also ready to make available around 10,000 to 15,000 saplings of both the varieties to other entrepreneurs who he knows to work in tandem for a cold storage, and finally leading to exports. The two varieties are produced by cross-pollinating.

‘Unique fragrance’

‘Swagatam’ has three flowerings right from November to January, overcoming any problems caused by dew and the fruit will be ready by March 15. It is available till the end of April, when the mango season begins. It stands out by its fragrance and is so soft that one can extract juice with a single squeeze, he says. He displayed ‘Amrutam’ to the Mango Festival-2014 in Delhi.

Before the exhibition, Mr. Ramesh took ‘Amrutam’ to Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority and its then director praised successfully storing mango that would suffer ‘chill injury’ at lower temperatures at -20 degrees Centigrade and asked him to explore export possibilities, Mr. Ramesh recalled.