A fool-proof system to check malpractice, paper leak in SSC exams in A.P.

February 24, 2024 04:06 am | Updated 04:06 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Of the total number of 6,23,092 regular candidates, appearing for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations, 3,17,939 of them are boys and 3,05,153 of them are girls. File photo

Students appearing for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations, scheduled from March 18, will be given unique QR-coded question papers. “This is to prevent possible malpractices and paper leakage and to find out the exact source of paper leak,” said Director of Government Examinations D. Devananda Reddy.

Speaking to The Hindu on Friday, he explained that this QR code would enable the officials to identify the district, mandal, exam centre, the examination hall and the candidate within minutes in case of a malpractice or a paper leak.

The School Education Department has set on the task of making elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the exams being conducted as per the ‘26’ district pattern, considering each district as a unit. Of the total number of 6,23,092 regular candidates, 3,17,939 of them are boys and 3,05,153 of them are girls.

Besides regular students, an additional 1,562 Oriental Secondary School Certificate (OSSC) candidates, 1,02,528 re-enrolled candidates and 44,210 vocational candidates would take the exam in 3,473 centres. A total of 156 flying squads and 682 sitting squads have been constituted to prevent malpractice at the exam centres.

Mr. Reddy said the confidential material would be despatched from the office of the DGE to all the districts from March 3 to March 12 and spot valuation camps for evaluation of the answer scripts would be held from March 31 to April 8 in all 26 districts. The 24-page answer booklets, along with graph sheets, are being sent to all district headquarters for distribution to the examination centres and the hall tickets would be hosted on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, AP www.bse.ap.gov.in.

All examination centres will be declared ‘no phone zones’ and nobody, including the invigilators, departmental officers and other non-teaching and other departmental staff on examination duty would be allowed to bring mobile phones to the centres. He said district-level observers will be appointed from among the senior most officers of the department to provide guidelines and monitor the arrangements and also to coordinate between the various departments.

