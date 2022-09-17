 A fitting tribute to father, payback to alma mater!

Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy inaugurating the renovated ‘Boyareddigari Nadamuni Reddy memorial ZP High School’ building in Tirupati rural mandal on Saturday. | Photo Credit:

ADVERTISEMENT

For U.S.-based gastroenterologist Boyareddigari Subrahmanyam Reddy, it was a two-pronged effort to immortalise the glory of his father, the late Boyareddigari Nadamuni Reddy, and also pay back to his alma mater.

Dr. Reddy recently got the dilapidated Zilla Parishat High School building renovated in his Thondavada village of Tirupati rural mandal. The school building was named after his father when he got it repaired some 20 years back and again this time, he has chipped in with a huge financial outlay of ₹1.20 crore. He had also developed the elementary school building and named it after his mother B. Leelavathamma.

The late Nadamuni Reddy was a farmer turned first-class contractor who had built several buildings for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) during his time. He had fulfilled the desire of his elder son, Subrahmanyam Reddy, to pursue medicine course and even helped him realise his ‘dream career’ in the USA. Dr. Reddy is a resident of Dallas, where he is widely reckoned not only for his charitable activities, but also for having established a cultural connect among the Telugu community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chandragiri MLA and Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy formally declared the building open on Saturday and recalled Dr. Reddy’s sincere efforts in renovating the ramshackle building twice, which, he said, showed his concern for his alma mater and his native village as well.