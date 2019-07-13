A financial leg up for farmers in the State

The YSRCP government, in its agriculture budget, covered 90% of the welfare schemes promised to the farmers in its election manifesto by making huge allocations to Rythu Bharosa, nine-hour free power supply, free crop insurance, price stabilisation, disaster management, and other schemes, Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana has said.

Mr. Satyanarayana presented the budget as Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu was away following the sudden demise of his brother.

The government proposed a special agriculture budget with an outlay of ₹28,866.23 crore.

The government, in its first budget, continued the tradition of having a separate budget for agriculture.

The YSRCP government gave top priority to farmers’ welfare in its first general budget presented prior to the agriculture budget by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy. It increased the allocation for agriculture and allied services by 67.35% when compared to the previous budget.

Rythu Bharosa

Presenting the general budget, Mr. Reddy said the government allocated ₹8,750 crore for Rythu Bharosa, an investment support scheme for the farmers, ₹4,525 crore for supplying free power to the farmers for nine hours, ₹3,000 crore for instituting a crop price stabilising fund, another ₹2,000 crore for instituting a natural calamity relief fund, and ₹1,163 crore for paying premium towards crop insurance of all the farmers.

The government also allocated ₹475 crore towards providing 50 paise subsidy for every unit of power utilised by aqua farms, ₹200 crore for providing free borewells, ₹237.54 crore for building cold storage units and godown facilities, ₹109.28 agriculture input testing labs, ₹100.05 crore for farm mechanisation, and ₹100 crore each to the ‘YSR zero interest’ scheme, ex gratia to the farmers, reviving dairy cooperatives, and cattle fodder and feed development programme.

Out of the total ₹28,886.23 crore outlay, ₹27,946.65 crore was under revenue expenditure and ₹919.58 crore capital expenditure, Mr Satyanarayana explained.

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Marketing Mopidevi Venkata Ramana presented the Agricultural Budget in the Legislative Council.