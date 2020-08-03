A fatal attraction for tipplers

Rajulapudi Srinivas

03 August 2020 23:04 IST

More than 15 persons have died after consuming sanitisers in last 4 months

Are there any restrictions on selling hand sanitisers in the market? The answer is no as hand cleaners (sanitisers), floor and glass cleaners and some gels are available at very less price. They are much in demand due to the panic triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nowadays, sanitisers of different brands are sold on the pavement, at supermarkets, medical shops, provision stores, fancy shops, pan shops and other establishments.

The prices range from ₹30 to ₹ 500 and they come in flavours such as lime and neem.

With doctors asking people to sanitise their hands and their houses and belongings frequently to prevent the spread of the virus, sanitisers, toilet and floor cleaners, detergents and soaps are flying off the shelves.

‘Curbs need of the hour’

With wine shops closed during the lockdown and sanitisers available at less prices, many alcoholics are consuming sanitisers. More than 15 persons have died in different incidents across the State in the last four months after consuming them.

“Only the Kurichedu and Pendlimarri incidents in Prakasam and Kadapa districts hogged the headlines, but similar incidents occurred in West Godavari and other districts in the State ,” a police officer said.

“Due to restrictions on sale of liquor many addicts have started consuming sanitisers,” said P. Venkanna of Gannavaram in Krishna district.

An officer of the Medical and Health department felt that the government should impose some restrictions on sale of sanitisers and they should be sold in registered drug stores only.

“As there are no restrictions on sale of sanitisers, I have been selling them on the pavement for the last two months. I have a range of products,” said a vendor preferring anonymity.

“Some traders are taking undue advantage of the situation. There should be some restrictions on sale of sanitisers to prevent recurrence of tragedies,” said a medical student G. Sai Bhargavi.