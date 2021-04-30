A farmer’s organic offering to the Lord

A farmer, Vijayaram, from Pinagudurlanka in Krishna on Thursday donated various organic farm products to the hill temple.

He donated rice weighing 2,200 kg, vegetables, bananas, and jaggery, and desi cow ghee (15 kg), which were sufficient to meet the ‘naivedhyam’ requirements for 10 days.

TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, who received the offerings, lauded the farmer for producing products without using fertilizers and pesticides.

He said the TTD was ready to use the organic products daily in preparing ‘naivedhyam’ to the presiding deity. The TTD was also ready to use such products under its ‘Nitya Annadanam’ if it succeeded in procuring them in sufficient quantities.

TTD member-trustee Shiv kumar, Deputy EOs Vijaya Saradhi and Harindranath, Health Officer R.R. Reddy, and catering officer (Annadanam) G.L.N. Sastry were among others present.