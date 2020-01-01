A dream come true, says Koneru Humpy

Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy, who won the women’s World Chess Rapid Championship at Moscow, returned to the city to a warm welcome by family, well-wishers and representatives of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) on Wednesday at the Vijayawada Airport.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Humpy said her dream of becoming a world champion had been fulfilled. “I am very happy about winning the world title, which I did not expect at all. On the last day, I expected a medal but went on to bag the title after facing crucial games,” she said speaking to reporters at the airport.

“It was the most wanted title for me as it had been a dream to become a world champion since I started playing chess. I am proud to become the first woman from India to bag the championship and hope this success inspires many Indians,” she said.

Youth Services and Sports Department Principal Secretary K. Praveen Kumar, SAAP managing director and vice-chairman Katamneni Bhaskar congratulated Ms. Humpy on the success that brought laurels to the State and country.

They assured quick delivery of incentives and others as per the sports policy to Ms. Humpy from the State government.