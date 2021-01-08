A dream come true, at last

GUNTUR

08 January 2021 23:00 IST

Botcha to launch water project at Piduguralla today

People of the Lime City, Piduguralla, finally set to get potable water at their houses as decade-old dream of getting piped water supply to households has been realised. A drinking water project of supplying potable water drawn from Govindapuram to 16,800 households is being launched by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana on Saturday.

Kasu Mahesh Reddy, MLA of Gurazala and grandson of former Chief Minister Kasu Brahmananda Reddy, said the dream to get a piped water for Piduguralla has remained unfulfilled for long.

“Now, we have given free water connections to 18,600 homes and this has been done in just 18 months of coming to power. In comparison, bigger towns like Narsaraopet, have 18, 832 connections out of 29,930 households, Vinukonda has 12,400 water tap connections, and Macherla has 6,750 water tap connections. I realised that Piduguralla has not even a single water connection. The scheme to bring potable water from Govindapuram has been lying in cold storage for over 10 years,” said Mr. Mahesh Reddy.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Mahesh Reddy also said that it was former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, who has taken the initiative of a drinking water project to Piduguralla when Janga Krishnamurthy was an MLA, but later the project was put in backburner.

Other projects

“We want to end the travails of people of Palnadu, who have no access to drinking water. Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy will soon lay the foundation stone for a water grid project at Buggavagu, being taken up at a cost of ₹140 crore. The Varekipudisila Lift Irrigation scheme will also be grounded with an outlay of ₹7,000 crore. A medical college is being set up at Gurazala and several LI schemes are being grounded this year,” said Mr. Mahesh Reddy.