A ‘Dhyana Mandir’ to be built at Alluri’s birthplace, says Modi

PM kick-starts 125th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Sitarama Raju

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the celebrations of the 125th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, in Bhimavaram, on July 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said ‘Alluri Dhyana Mandir’ would be constructed at Mogallu, the birthplace of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Modi, along with Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy kick-started the year-long 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Manyam Veerudu Alluri Sitarama Raju, here.

The Prime Minister virtually unveiled the 30-foot bronze statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju at ASR Nagar.

Addressing a meeting at Chinna Amaram village in Kalla Mandal, Mr. Modi recalled the services of Alluri and other tribal leaders who sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle. The sacrifices of the great leaders would be taken door-to-door across the country.

“We are celebrating the 125th Jayanthi celebrations of Sitarama Raju as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. I am fortunate to attend the birth anniversary celebrations of Manyam Veerudu along with his family members”, the Prime Minister said.

Family felicitated

Mr. Modi felicitated Alluri Srirama Raju, great-grandson of Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Bodi Dora, great-grandson of Mallu Dora, who participated in the freedom struggle in the forests.

There was a huge applause from the public when Mr. Modi said in Telugu, Manyam Veerudu Alluri. Maa nayakudu Alluri Sitarama Raju. Telugu veera levara, deeksha booni saagara. Maha nayakudu puttina yee nelameeda kalusu kovatam adrushtam.

“We are celebrating the 100 years of the Rampa rebellion which will be observed across the country. The memorials of Alluri will be constructed at Pandrangi and Chintapalli villages,” the Prime Minister said.

Recalling the sacrifices of Potti Sriramulu, Pingali Venkaiah, Kanneganti Hanumanthu, Kandukuri Veeresalingam Pantulu and Vuyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, Mr. Modi exhorted the youth to join hands and come forward to fulfil the dreams of the freedom fighters.

To encourage Adivasis and protect their culture and tradition, the Central government had launched ‘Skill India’, ‘Adivasi Kala Koushal’ and ‘Vocal for Local’ programmes, he added.

Earlier, the Chief Minister presented a bow and arrows to the Prime Minister.

Statue in ASR district

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that in Andhra Pradesh one district was named after Alluri Sitarama Raju, ASR District, during the reorganisation of districts, and a bronze statue, on par with that unveiled in Bhimavaram, would be provided in ASR district, to mark the 125 th birth anniversary of the great leader.

“Alluri Sitarama Raju has sacrificed his life for the nation at an young age and the country will never forget him,” the Chief Minister said and asked the younger generations to strive to fulfill his dreams.

State Tourism Minister R.K. Roja, former Union Ministers Daggubati Purandeswari and K. Chiranjeevi, BJP State President Somu Veerraju and others participated.

Mr. Kishan Reddy said Alluri Circuit (Alluri Teertha Yatra Centres) would be developed where Alluri Sitarama Raju moved in Andhra Pradesh.

The Union Minister described the courage shown by Alluri before the British. “He was a great leader who has announced the date and attacked the Chintapalli police station,” Mr. Kishan Reddy said.

Black balloons

Meanwhile, the Krishna district police registered a case against Congress leaders for releasing black balloons near the Gannavaram International Airport, after Mr. Modi took off to Bhimavaram.

Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General of Police, G. Pala Raju, said the police prevented a few Congress leaders when they came to the airport with black balloons.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police P. Jashua said Congress leaders Sunkara Padmasri, Parvathi, Rajeev Ratan and Ravi Prakash released balloons from an apartment located at Surampalli.

“Three persons were taken into custody and a search is on for another accused,” Mr. Jashua told The Hindu.