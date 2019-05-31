A decade-long journey

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy hails from Jammalamadugu village in Kadapa district where he was born in December 1972. He did his schooling from Hyderabad Public School from Class-I to 10+2 and graduated in commerce from Pragati Maha Vidyalaya in Hyderabad and was married to Bharati.

The couple has two daughters. Mr. Reddy’s roller-coaster ride in Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) politics began on a high note with his election as a Member of Parliament from the Congress under the tutelage of his father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy just over a decade ago.

He had first campaigned for the Congress in 2004 when Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister. He became Kadapa MP in 2009 and retained the seat in 2011 byelection which followed his resignation consequent to the power tussle with the Congress.

The trigger for it was Rajasekhara Reddy’s death in September 2009.

As the Congress president Sonia Gandhi had apparently disapproved of his ‘Odarpu Yatra’, Mr. Jagan and his mother Vijaya Lakshmi resigned as Kadapa MP and Pulivendula MLA respectively.

Padayatra

Eventually, Mr. Jagan set up the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party in early 2011. After YSRCP lost the 2014 elections, Mr. Jagan had set out on his gruelling ‘Praja Sankalpa Padayatra’ much like his father.

Finally, Mr. Jagan secured an emphatic win over TDP in the general elections held on April 11, 2019.