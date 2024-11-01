A daughter remains a member of her parents’ family even if she is married, says Andhra Pradesh High Court 

Justice K. Manmadha Rao of the Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) emphasised that a daughter’s marriage does not terminate her status as a member of her parents’ family and, whether they are married or unmarried, sons and daughters remain a part of the family of their parents for the entire life. He also asserted that a daughter would not cease to be the member of the family of her parents because she is married.

The judge made these observations in his order dated October 18, wherein he directed the Endowments Department to appoint the petitioner - Siripalli Ammulu - as a sweeper or in any suitable post on compassionate grounds with effect from June 24, 2013 (when her father died) with all service benefits within eight weeks (from the date of the order). Ms. Ammulu had challenged the denial of compassionate appointment to her on the pretext that she is married.

Justice Manmadha Rao came up with the above observations after examining a State policy that extended different treatment to sons and daughters when it came to compassionate appointments depending on whether a daughter was married.

The Executive Officer of a temple, where her father had worked, imposed the condition that she should furnish a copy of her divorce certificate since she sought the compassionate appointment on the ground that her husband deserted her.

Following the failure to locate her husband and her consequent inability to produce the said certificate, she submitted a fresh representation in 2021 pleading for her appointment in her father’s post (sweeper), but to no avail as the authorities did not respond. She then approached the HC for justice and her petition was allowed.

Justice Manmadha Rao said “showing discrimination towards a ‘married daughter’ due to her marital status, while no such ineligibility applies to a ‘married son,’ appears to be arbitrary and discriminatory”, concluding that the denial of compassionate appointment to the petitioner in this case (a married daughter) was illegal and arbitrary.

