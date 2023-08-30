A cultural extravaganza marks Telugu Language Day

August 30, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Many Telugu words are being replaced by their English equivalents in our day-to-day communications these days, leading to a gradual erasure of the former. We should protect it and encourage youngsters to avoid using English words frequently, said Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission Chairperson P. Vijaya Babu.

Speaking at a State-level programme organised to celebrate the 160th birth anniversary of Telugu poet Gidugu Venkata Rammurthy, also Telugu Language Day, on Tuesday here, Mr. Vijaya Babu said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has emphasised the need for honouring litterateurs every year.

The programme saw a participation from youngsters and Telugu language aficionados. A number of cultural programmes, all demonstrating the greatness of the language through songs, dance performances and a play, were held during the four-hour-long event.

Mr. Vijaya Babu said the government was planning to organise similar programmes in Tirupati and coastal Andhra to felicitate writers from that region.

A.P. Press Academy Chairperson Kommineni Srinivasa Rao said while it was important to have a grip on one’s mother tongue, one should also learn other languages, important in today’s times. “Former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao could speak 14 languages,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

Later, awards were given to winners of essay/quiz/debate competitions held in schools and colleges during the week-long celebration of the Telugu Language Day. Telugu writers were honoured on the occasion.

Earlier in the afternoon, Mr. Dilli Rao flagged off a Telugu Language Day rally from the Collectorate.