HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A cultural extravaganza marks Telugu Language Day

August 30, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Girls performing at the Telugu Language Day celebrations in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Girls performing at the Telugu Language Day celebrations in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Many Telugu words are being replaced by their English equivalents in our day-to-day communications these days, leading to a gradual erasure of the former. We should protect it and encourage youngsters to avoid using English words frequently, said Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission Chairperson P. Vijaya Babu. 

Speaking at a State-level programme organised to celebrate the 160th birth anniversary of Telugu poet Gidugu Venkata Rammurthy, also Telugu Language Day, on Tuesday here, Mr. Vijaya Babu said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has emphasised the need for honouring litterateurs every year.  

The programme saw a participation from youngsters and Telugu language aficionados. A number of cultural programmes, all demonstrating the greatness of the language through songs, dance performances and a play, were held during the four-hour-long event. 

Mr. Vijaya Babu said the government was planning to organise similar programmes in Tirupati and coastal Andhra to felicitate writers from that region.

A.P. Press Academy Chairperson Kommineni Srinivasa Rao said while it was important to have a grip on one’s mother tongue, one should also learn other languages, important in today’s times. “Former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao could speak 14 languages,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.  

Later, awards were given to winners of essay/quiz/debate competitions held in schools and colleges during the week-long celebration of the Telugu Language Day. Telugu writers were honoured on the occasion.

Earlier in the afternoon, Mr. Dilli Rao flagged off a Telugu Language Day rally from the Collectorate.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / history and culture / language / Telugu

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.