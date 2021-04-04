A contrast in COVID-19 vaccination process

103-year-old B. Rangamma taking her first jab at the Krushnamreddy Palli vaccination centre on the outskirts of Anantapur.

ANANTAPUR

04 April 2021 01:08 IST

103-year-old woman walks to the centre while Anantapur MP gets it at home

A 103-year-old woman, Bulle Rangamma, from Krushnamreddy Palli on Anantapur outskirts had walked to the COVID-19 vaccination centre set up in the village upper primary school on Friday to take the jab but in contrast, just a few kilometres away in the city, Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah (50), less than half her age, along with his wife were given the first dose at their own house.

The MP has asked people to come forward without fear and take the jab at a centre located close to them as there were 193 COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) all over the district, but the general public has not taken the news of the MP getting vaccinated at his own house lightly. “When the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister could go to the vaccination centre, why was the MP given preferential treatment?” many ask.

Karnataka Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil had taken the COVID-19 vaccine at his residence on March 2 and on March 26 the Taluk Health Officer of Hirekerur in Haveri district was suspended from government service pending inquiry for dereliction of duty by going to the Minister’s house.

When contacted, District Immunisation Officer Kataru Gangadhar Reddy said that no preferential treatment was allowed to any class of people in the vaccination process. “District Collector Gandham Chandrudu too had come to the vaccination centre to get the first jab,” he said.

Bulle Rangamma, who lost her husband 50 years ago, still earns her livelihood by working and has no comorbidities and takes no medicines regularly. When The Hindu visited her on Saturday at her house, she was hale and hearty and enjoying with family members a day after taking the jab. She does not have any side effects except for a slight reeling sensation. She was thankful to ‘Jagan Babu’ for giving her pension and rice.