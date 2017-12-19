Andhra Pradesh

A college with one student and one teacher

Maharajah’s Government Sanskrit College in Vizianagaram was established by the Gajapati rulers of Vizianagaram in 1860, and handed over to the government in 1957.

But it is now gasping for survival.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Apr 9, 2020 8:09:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/a-college-with-one-student-and-one-teacher/article21937478.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY