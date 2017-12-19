Maharajah’s Government Sanskrit College in Vizianagaram was established by the Gajapati rulers of Vizianagaram in 1860, and handed over to the government in 1957.
But it is now gasping for survival.
Maharajah’s Government Sanskrit College in Vizianagaram was established by the Gajapati rulers of Vizianagaram in 1860, and handed over to the government in 1957.
But it is now gasping for survival.
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
Please enter a valid email address.
Printable version | Apr 9, 2020 8:09:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/a-college-with-one-student-and-one-teacher/article21937478.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.