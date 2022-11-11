R. P. Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to the Governor. Photo: Special Arrangement

Ram Prasad Sisodia’s keen sense of observation reflects in the realistic portrayal of the powerful characters from the vignettes of life that he had put together in his book of short stories — A world lost.

“My stories are part autobiographical and part fictional. I picked up strands from my personal experiences and weaved them into fictional tales,” says Mr. Sisodia, 1991 batch IAS officer and the Special Chief Secretary to Andhra Pradesh Governor.

Through his stories, he takes his readers through the common man’s struggle with the vicissitudes of life.

Taking the road not taken

Taking the less trodden path, he deliberately leaves the endings of his stories neutral “because I don’t want to make any judgement. I leave it to the reader to decide,” he says admitting that he often gets asked why his stories do not have proper endings.

An introvert by his own admission, Mr. Sisodia speaks about a ‘difficult childhood’ wherein after the initial few years of home-schooling, he went to a formal school after his parents shifted to Mathura.

But as the adage goes ‘when the going gets tough, the tough get going’, he turned out to be a quick learner and grew up to be an avid reader, poet and writer. Besides, he developed a keen interest in painting, yoga and swimming.

Other literary works

He completed his first piece of work Khwabon ki parchayian, a collection of poems in Hindi and Urdu when he was 18 years old.

His next project, a collection of poems in English titled ‘Whimpering epitaphs’ was published in 2016. Currently he is working on his fourth book— a philosophical autobiography.

Influenced by the works of Franz Kafka, who fused elements of realism and the fantastic, Mr. Sisodia also tried his hand at surrealism.

He says challenges excite him. “While studying in Udaipur University, now renamed as Mohanlal Sukhadia University, I was mocked at by friends when I told them about my plans to crack the civils examinations. They said nobody from the institution had ever risen to that level. But I was determined because I believe that what somebody else can do, I can do too,” he says.

Work satisfaction

Mr. Sisodia speaks with a great sense of satisfaction about the high points in his professional career. “As a young Sub-Collector of Parvathipur, I motivated the local Tribals to cultivate cashew plantations in 12,000 hectares which yielded good dividends and they can now afford a decent lifestyle,” he said.

Recalling yet another gratifying role of the Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Higher Education and National Mission Director of the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), a holistic scheme initiated in 2013 for development of the country’s higher education sector. “Working on the overall policy, planning and approving the norms was a rewarding experience,” he says.

Refering to the Indian Administrative Services, he says that it is a matter of common administrative logic that power, accountability and responsibility must invariably be coterminous and commensurate with the task ordained for an institution. “Unfortunately in India this is not the case,” he says.

Animal lover

An animal-lover, Mr. Sisodia currently has five pet dogs at his home in Vijayawada and one in Hyderabad besides turtles, fish, ducks, hens and frogs which are his ‘good friends’.

The IAS officer from Rajasthan loves Vijayawada. “I have fallen in love with this city and I intend to settle here after my retirement,” he announces.