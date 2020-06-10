A ‘chedodu’ for three communities

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched a welfare scheme benefiting tailors, Rajakas (dhobis) and Nayee Brahmins (barbers), who had lost their livelihood due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Titled ‘Jagananna Chedodu’, the scheme provides a one-time financial assistance of ₹10,000 each to the 2.47 lakh beneficiaries under 60 years of age. The scheme has been extended to the barbers who own a shop.

“For centuries, men and women from these communities have been making a living using their unique skill. During the lockdown, they have lost their livelihood. So, I have decided to launch the scheme. Financial assistance to these communities has been included in our party manifesto,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The scheme costs the exchequer ₹247.04 crore.

Stating that the government had so far spent ₹42,465 crore under various schemes benefiting 3.58 lakh beneficiaries, he said any eligible person could apply in the village/ward secretariats, and they would be included in the scheme from next month.

Under the scheme, 82,347 Rajakas, 38,767 Nayee Brahmins and 1.25 lakh tailors were provided the financial assistance.

School kits

Further, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also said that school kits would be given to all the students on the reopening day on August 3. Each kit consists of books, notebooks, shoes, socks and three pairs of uniform. The State government ordered for 1.20 crore uniforms for 40 lakh students.

Ministers M. Sankar Narayana, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, and Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, YSRCP BC Cell president Janga Krishnamurthy, and Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney were present.