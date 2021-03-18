A ‘channel’ farmers can bank on

Smart TVs at Rythu Bharosa Kendras to telecast info on crops, weather conditions

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched an ‘RBK Channel’ in the virtual mode from his camp office on Thursday.

It provides information to the farmers on crops and weather conditions, and will be telecast on smart TVs being set up in the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs).

Toll-free number

In addition to the channel, a toll-free number (155251) is made available to the farmers to help them in addressing their problems.

Addressing a review meeting later on procurement of crops during the 2020-21 rabi season and preparation for the 2021-22 kharif, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said RBKs were set up to support farmers in all activities ranging from sowing seed to selling produce.

Seed, fertilizers and pesticides were being tested at the RBKs to ensure that the farmers get quality inputs. Quality certification was being given with a government stamp on it.

The Chief Minister said agriculture assistants were working from the RBKs and e-cropping was being registered in them. Details of minimum support price for various crops were being displayed at the RBKs. The government would take market intervention measures whenever the situation warranted, he added.

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu, Agriculture Mission Vice-Chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah, Civil Supplies Commissioner K. Sasidhar, Special Secretary (Marketing & Cooperation) Y. Madhusudan Reddy, Agriculture Marketing Commissioner Surya Kumari and other officials were present.