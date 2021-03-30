A chaiwala struggles to survive

Pandemic has dealt a severe blow to small businesses, some of them are on the verge of closure

On the anniversary of the nation-wide lockdown imposed for containing the spread of COVID-19, Royal Tea Point, a popular tea joint in the heart of the city that did a roaring business in the pre-COVID era, is limping back to keep itself relevant. But going by the liabilities in the post-COVID-19 scenario, closure looks imminent.

The case of the stall owner V.K. Rinas is an example of how the pandemic has turned the lives of many small-time businessmen upside down.

The stall known for serving quality tea is in the bustling Saptagiri Circle area – the place one has to cross if one travels from east to west or north to south of the city – but Mr. Rinas hopes of keeping it afloat and being able to support his family back in Kannur district of Kerala are gradually fading in the face of mounting debts.

Stuck in hometown

“COVID-19 literally broke my back and the sudden announcement of lockdown came as a shock to me, while I was in Kannur with my family on my annual holiday trip. I left Anantapur on March 13 last year and got stuck there for three months and could land here only in early July to see everything in tatters and mounting liability,” Mr. Rinas tells The Hindu.

He had been doing this business at Dhone in Kurnool district since 1992 and shifted to Anantapur for better prospects in 2013. He had no complaint ever and things ran smoothly to support his family – a college-going daughter, a school-going son and his wife who manages the home. A three-star hotel in the next building closed shop and a couple of other Udupi and normal restaurants too closed their business sending a chill down the spine of Mr. Rinas, but he stood his ground and reopened the stall on September 5.

Debt burden

While externally everything might seem to have come to normalcy, Mr. Rinas says, the business has come down by 50% and the rent for the shop has been enhanced by 33% with a demand for a matching deposit amount. Asked about the government hand-holding for small businessmen publicised by the Centre (PM Swanidhi) and Jaganana Thodu by the State government, he says he was not aware of these and did not get any assistance.

He has a debt of a few lakh rupees, including arrears of shop and house rent, to clear while his business is down by 50%.

He wishes to go to Kannur for Ramzan but does not have the courage to shut shop for even 10 days and is contemplating shutting down the business and permanently leaving for Kerala.