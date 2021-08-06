A campaign to keep the virus at bay

Govt. moves to inculcate in people COVID-appropriate behaviour

With the daily COVID-19 positivity rate rising in certain regions of the country and with the community at large adopting a relaxed approach, the State government will be conducting a campaign till the end of this month to induce COVID appropriate behaviour among the people.

The theme of the campaign will be ‘No mask - No entry’, and the government plans to cover all stakeholders and people from all walks of life.

In a G.O. issued on Friday, Principal Secretary (Medical, Health and Family Welfare) Anil Kumar Singhal said that intensified Information Education Communication (IEC) and Behaviour Change Communication (BCC) would be taken up across the State.

The campaign would focus on the new normal behaviour – wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, washing hands frequently, and avoiding movement outside of the house unless warranted.

A wide range of IEC material (pamphlets, posters, banners, AV short films, slogans) prepared by the department would be used for the purpose, Mr. Singhal said.

Village / ward secretariats, rythu bazaars/ shandies, religious institutions, government offices, anganwadi centres, shops and establishments, agriculture market yards, commercial establishments / shopping malls, buses, passenger transport vehicles, hotels / restaurants, self-help groups, primary and high schools, junior colleges / degree colleges, banks and post offices, industrial establishments, cinema halls, and construction sites would be covered under the programme.

Farmers, labourers, street vendors, gyms, sport complexes, saloons, jewellery shops and cloth markets, and amusement parks would also be covered, he added.