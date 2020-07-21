A booster dose for healthcare services in Visakha Agency

The medical college proposed at Paderu, the foundation for which is expected to be laid by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on August 9 marking the Adivasi Day, is seen as a move to take advanced healthcare facilities to the reach of the tribal pockets in Visakha Agency.

The government has already acquired 35 acres of land, abutting the GMR Polytechnic at Paderu, for the medical college which has been proposed to be set up at an estimated cost of ₹450 crore.

Access to healthcare has remained a concern in the tribal pockets as the residents continue to succumb to common ailments such as cerebral malaria and dengue. The 11 mandals in Visakha Agency have a population of around 6.5 lakh.

Research centre on anthrax sought

“The Area Hospital at Paderu, which has been upgraded to a District Hospital, is yet to have a direct approach from the main road,” says T. Kameswara Rao, president of Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV), which has done extensive work in healthcare services in the tribal areas.

During the tenure of former Chief Minister K. Rosaiah, Mr. Rao said, the vedika had sought a research facility at Paderu to study sickle cell anaemia and anthrax, which are rampant in the tribal areas. Malaria and scabies are also predominant in the Agency, he says.

Ground reality

“The medical college proposed at Paderu will go a long way in addressing the health issues of the tribal people. A research centre should also be set up to study the diseases specific to tribal areas and suggest remedial measures,” says Mr. Rao.

Paderu MLA K. Bhagyalakshmi says that the idea of establishing the medical college in the Agency was mooted by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy after he heard about the health problems of people during during ‘pada yatra’ in the run-up to the elections.

Now, the tribal people are forced to go to Visakhapatnam city, some 100 km away from their habitations, in cases of health emergency.

“During the first Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister had announced the establishment of one medical college each in the limits of every Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in the State and Deputy Chief Minister P. Pushpa Srivani proposed that one college should be set up at Paderu,” she says.

The MLA further says that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had initially preferred Araku in view of it being a major tourist destination. “But, I convinced him that Paderu would be a better option for a medical college in view of its geographical location and accessibility from almost all areas in the Agency,” Ms. Bhagyalakshmi adds.