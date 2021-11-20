A black day in A.P. politics, says former BJP MLA

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 November 2021 00:44 IST

‘Insulting Naidu in Assembly unacceptable’

It was a “black day” in the history of A.P. politics, former BJP MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju said on Friday while referring to the incidents in the Legislative Assembly.

“TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is the senior-most leader in the Assembly and the Leader of the Opposition. He had served as Chief Minister for 14 years. He cannot be insulted in the Assembly in such a way. And, more importantly, the Chief Minster remaining silent and smiling during the proceedings and not condemning it, cannot be accepted,” Mr. Raju said.

“I had served as MLA for full five years, which included three years on the ruling side and two in the Opposition. There had never been instances of usage of derogatory language, character assassination and hurting the sentiments of a leader by brining in the names of family members,” said Mr. Raju.

Advertising

Advertising

Stalin example

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should take a leaf from the way Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was conducting himself in the Assembly. “Mr. Stalin reprimands his MLAs if they praise him in the Assembly,” Mr. Raju said.

The Chief Minister should educate his MLAs that the Assembly sessions were followed and watched by people, including children and youth, across the State and nation. “What will they learn from it?” Mr. Raju questioned.

“We condemn the incident, and hope the Chief Minister takes steps to correct his leaders,” Mr. Raju said.