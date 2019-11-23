APCC vice-president N. Tulasi Reddy on Saturday said that by disrespecting the Constitution and the mandate of the people in Maharashtra, the BJP proved that it could stoop to any extent for power.

In a statement, Mr. Reddy said the BJP’s hypocrisy was exposed and that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is supposed to be the custodian of the Constitution, was reduced to an agent of the BJP at the Centre.

The Governor, after giving the NCP time till 8.30 p.m. on November 12 to form the government, had recommended President’s Rule in the State at 12.30 in the noon, he recalled.

Now, before the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP could meet him on Saturday to stake claim and form the government, the Governor allowed the BJP leader, Devender Fadnavis, to take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the early hours of Saturday. Mr. Tulasi Reddy said it was a black day for democracy.