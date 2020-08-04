A balladeer who inspired awe with his song and dance

Vangapandu Prasada Rao

VIZIANAGARAM

04 August 2020

Simple North Andhra dialect has Vangapandu to the masses

Balladeer and revolutionary poet from North Andhra Vangapandu Prasada Rao, who died of heart-attack at the age of 77 at his native Parvathipuram in Vizianagaram district, never let go an opportunity to raise his voice against injustice and be on the people’s side.

Be it the Srikakulam movement or the Smaikhandhra agitation, or his recent folk song on the importance of staying safe at home to check the spread of COVID-19, he had put to use his multiple talents of composing, singing, dancing and acting to stir the collective conscience of people.

Vangapandu, as he is popularly know, had faced many an ordeal since 1972, when he associated himself with the Jana Natya Mandali, the cultural wing of the banned People’s War. He had for long been under the police glare since then.

But that did not deter him from taking up the people’s cause, particularly those of the oppressed sections of society.

Vangapandu’s unique style of rendition and attire helped him strike an instant chord with the masses and take his message far and wide. His songs in simple North Andhra dialect such as ‘Jajjanaka Janaare’ and ‘Em pillado eldamostava’ won many a heart. The fact that his songs were translated into more than 10 Indian languages vouch for it. Although he penned several songs for movies, he had never sought remuneration for them, notwithstanding the life of penury he had led.

Deputy Chief Minister P. Pushpa Srivani, Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana and several public representatives recalled his contribution to Telugu literature and his service to the downtrodden sections.

“Prasada Rao always tried to inspire and create awareness among the people with his songs. His song on coronavirus indicates the importance of staying at home. His songs will continue to inspire the generations to come,” said Nalli Dharma Rao, a writer who had long association with the balladeer.

With the government directing that his last rites be performed with State honours, Superintendent of Police B. Raja Kumari and other senior officials made arrangements for his funeral under the supervision of Sub-Collector S. Venkateswarlu.