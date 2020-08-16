A bad precedent, says AILU

VIJAYAWADA

16 August 2020 23:06 IST

All India Lawyers’ Union (AILU) national vice-president S. Rajendra Prasad and secretary N. Srinivasa Rao have expressed concern over the Supreme Court holding senior advocate Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt.

“It has created a bad precedent, hampering free speech and fair criticism of the apex court and the judiciary,” they said in a release.

“The best way to sustain the dignity of and respect for the office of a judge is to deserve it (respect) from the public at large by fearlessness and objectivity of approach to the issues coming for decision, quality of judgment, restraint, dignity and decorum (of the judge) observed in judicial conduct off and on the Bench and rectitude,” the AILU office-bearers stated in the release.

