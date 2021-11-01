A 70-year literary journey that is going strong

VIZIANAGARAM

01 November 2021 00:03 IST

Narasimha Avadhani, who penned nearly 800 stories, many novels, felicitated

It has been an uninterrupted literary journey for Ravi Narasimha Avadhani since 1951. Mr. Avadhani, who was born on September 30, 1935 penned his first story Bratuku Tipi which was published in Chitragupta, a popular Telugu fortnightly in those days.

He has since written nearly 800 stories, including Karnudu, Vagdanam, Pelli Picchi, Kanuvippu and novels Punadi Rallu, Sneha Bandham, Asha Jyothi, Neeli Needalu, Suryamani and Bandhalu-Anubandhalu among others. Even at the age of 86, he still writes many articles and stories for Vipravani, a house magazine of the Vizianagaram Brahmana Samskshema Samakhya.

Mr. Avadhani, who worked in Garividi-Vizianagaram Ferro Alloys factory between 1956 and 1993 in various capacities including the senior deputy manager, says that he was inspired by his grandmother Peramma and parents Venkatramaiah and Suryakantamma who had good knowledge of Telugu literature

Advertising

Advertising

“Stories convey a message in a simple way and bring the desired changes in society. Parents need to encourage children to read comics and moral stories which will ensure their overall development and make them good citizens,” says Mr. Avadhani who has received more than 100 awards, including one from the Madras Telugu Academy.

Rare distinction

On his completion of 70 years of literary journey, the Vizianagaram Brahmana Samakhya honorary president D.V. Srikanth felicitated him at a function here on Sunday.

Mr. Srikanth, editor of Vipravani, said that Mr. Avadhani was probably the only writer in India to pen stories and articles continuously for 70 years.

Books released

Maharaja Women’s College lecturer Robbi Sasikala, who has done research on Mr. Avadhani’s novels and stories, said that he was an inspiration for writers. Her book Kadhanikalu-Parisilana and Mr. Avadhani’s novel Snehabandham were released at the function.

Samakhya president K. Krishnamurthy, Kendra Sangeeta Academy award winner Dwaram Durgaprasad, writers P.V.L. Subba Rao, Jakku Ramakrishna, Vizianagaram Telugu Bhasha Parirakshana Samiti president Samudrala Guruprasad and Samakhya executive committee member Bharadwaja Chakravarthy were among those present in the function.