A 13-year-old boy gets pacemaker under Aarogyasri in Anantapur

April 15, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Doctors at KIMS Saveera Hospital here implanted a pacemaker on a 13-year-old schoolboy who fell unconscious in the classroom after his heart rate reportedly fell to 30 per minute against a normal of 60 to 70. On examination, it was found that he was not having proper conduction in the heart, which probably could be a birth defect..

The eighth class student was immediately shifted to RDT Hospital and after first-aid and preliminary tests was sent to KIMS Saveera in Anantapur, where he was put on temporary pacemaker in the ICU initially. He was later treated by interventional cardiologist Moode Sandeep.

According to a release from the hospital, many middle-aged people are suffering heart attacks these days, and succumbing to cardiac arrests. However, most of them are above the age of 20. The blood pressure of the 13-year-old had also come down drastically.

“It turned out that he was born with a lack of a proper conduction system in his heart and also had a small hole. The conduction system causes the heart to beat at a certain speed. Taking note of this, we immediately installed a pacemaker in the boy. This was done completely free under the Aarogyasri scheme,”the hospital said.

The boy’s heart condition is now normal and he was discharged, the release said.