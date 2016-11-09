Yanamala, Chinarajappa launch campaign for civic polls

Even as the notification is yet to be issued for conducting elections to the Kakinada Municipal Corporation, Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Home Minister N. Chinarajappa launched the election campaign during the Jana Chaitanya Yatra held here on Tuesday. Calling upon the party workers to gear up for the polls, the Ministers said it was high time the cadre propagated the welfare schemes and development works undertaken by the State government in the last two and a half years.

Addressing the yatra at Annamma Ghati, Mr. Ramakrishnudu announced that the Telugu Desam Party would allocate 50 per cent of the seats to women in the local body elections and asked the women to cast their vote to the party candidates. He said N.T. Rama Rao had enabled women to get their share in ancestral property and now Chief Minister N. Chandrabbau Naidu was unveiling schemes for their empowerment.

The Finance Minister said women got financial independence and political careers only during the TDP regime.

Mr. Chinarajappa said the concept of women self-help groups was introduced by Mr. Naidu and the same leader was now offering loan waiver to the members of the SHGs. He said it was the responsibility of the women to make the TDP win all the elections, including the Kakinada Corporation.

Both the Ministers laid foundation stone for the renovation work at Annamma Ghati to be undertaken at an expected outlay of Rs. 4.53 crore. They lambasted the land encroachers and announced that the government would acquire and distribute them to the poor very soon. The Ministers inaugurated the renovated office building of the District Cooperative Marketing Society along with the solar panels on its rooftop and congratulated the stakeholders of the society for making it profitable. “This is high time to renovate the cooperative sector in AP and the government is giving priority to it along with agriculture,” Mr. Ramakrishnudu said.