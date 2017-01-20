Andhra Pradesh

Yagam begins ahead of consecration of ‘Rajagopuram’ at Srikalahasti temple

A view of the illuminated Srikalahastheeswara Swamy Rajagopuram in Srikalahasti

A view of the illuminated Srikalahastheeswara Swamy Rajagopuram in Srikalahasti   | Photo Credit: ; - Special Arrangement

TIRUPATI: A twelve-day ‘Viswa Kalyana Maha Yagnam’ began at the newly-constructed ‘Rajagopuram’ in Srikalahasti town on Friday, ahead of its formal consecration in February.

Navayuga Constructions, which executed the mammoth task of rebuilding the temple tower that collapsed in the year 2010, is performing the ritual for global well-being, before handing it over to the temple authorities.

The ritual will end by Jan 29 and the ‘Kumbhabhishekam’ will be performed during the first week of February by temple authorities.

Navayuga group Chairman Chinta Visweswara Rao, Managing Director Chinta Sridhar, Krishnapatnam Port Managing Director Chinta Sasidhar and Chief Executive Officer Anil Yendluri took part in the rituals.

