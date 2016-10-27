YSRC to stall Parliament proceedings

The opposition YSR Congress will stall the proceedings of Parliament during the coming winter and budget sessions to build pressure on the BJP-TDP combine to accord special category status to Andhra Pradesh, party whip in Parliament Y.V. Subba Reddy has said.

“The YSRC MPs will not hesitate to resign if the Centre fails to concede the State’s demand and go to the people projecting the resultant byelections as a referendum on the SCS issue,” he told reporters here on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Congress State vice-president N. Tulasi Reddy hailed YSRC chief Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy and Janasena president Pawan Kalyan for ‘toeing the Congress line on the SCS issue.’