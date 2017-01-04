YSRC demands JC’s apology

KURNOOL: YSR Congress MLAs Gauru Charitha Reddy and S. Aisaiah on Tuesday demanded that TDP MP from Anantapur J.C. Diwakar Reddy tender an apology to YSRC president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy for “belittling’ him with his “senseless remarks.”

Addressing the media here, the YSRC leaders also questioned the propriety of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in permitting the Anantapur MP to speak at a public meeting in Muchumarri and disallowing the local MLA to do so.

Mr. Aisaiah lamented that Mr. Naidu disrupted his address. He also said that his mike was snatched away. Ms. Charitha Reddy narrated a similar experience she faced in Thadakanapalle.

They claimed that 90 per cent of the work on the Rs.200-crore Muchumarri lift irrigation scheme was completed by the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Government by spending Rs.120 crore. The TDP Government took three years to complete the remaining work.

The MLAs accused Mr. Naidu of looking down upon YSRC legislators and not doing any work suggested by them.

Disputing District Collector Ch. Vijayamohan’s claims that the Muchumarri scheme would give water for 300 days a year, they demanded construction of Gundrevula reservoir with 20 tmcft capacity and Siddheswaram weir to mitigate drought in Kurnool district.

YSRC State secretary B.Y. Ramaiah said that Mr. Diwakar Reddy’s remarks were intolerable.

“The Chief Minister and Mr. Diwakar Reddy acted in a manner that did not behove their stature,” he said.

He said that the TDP MP would not be allowed to visit the district if he repeated such remarks against Mr. Jagan.