Workshop on private varsities bill begins today

Workshop begins today

All Universities Non-Teaching Staff Association will be hosting a two-day workshop from Wednesday at YVS Murthy Auditorium in Andhra University to highlight the issues pertaining to the AP Private Universities Bill.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, association general secretary V. Koti Reddy said that private universities bill would sound the death knell for the State-run universities.

Funding to the universities would stop and there would not be any recruitment in the non-teaching category.