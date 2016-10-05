Andhra Pradesh

Workshop on private varsities bill begins today



Workshop begins today





All Universities Non-Teaching Staff Association will be hosting a two-day workshop from Wednesday at YVS Murthy Auditorium in Andhra University to highlight the issues pertaining to the AP Private Universities Bill.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, association general secretary V. Koti Reddy said that private universities bill would sound the death knell for the State-run universities.

Funding to the universities would stop and there would not be any recruitment in the non-teaching category.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY