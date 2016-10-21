Woman kills son after he pesters her for money

A 40-year-old man was allegedly killed by his mother in an incident reported at Kakumanu village in Ponnur mandal. Police discovered pieces of his body stuffed in a gunny bag at the latter’s house.

The accused, Bathineni Anjana Devi (60), reportedly confessed to the crime and told the police she had killed her son, Koteswara Rao (40) as he had been pestering her to give money for treatment of a rare disease.

The woman told the police that she took the help of her daughter, Muppavarapu Nagalakshmi, and her son, Garlapati Nageswara Rao, to commit the murder on October 13.

Police said the son and his mother had been wrangling over 3.23 acres and the former had been pestering her to sell part of the property.

After a verbal duel on October 13, the mother along with her daughter and son reportedly killed her son and later over the next few days, chopped off parts of the body.

Neighbours, who began to notice a foul smell coming from the house, complained to the police.