Woman’s self-immolation triggers protest

Immolation by a woman, Barigela Surekha, 25, of Kondajutoor following registration of a police case on charge of assaulting a former sarpanch’s wife during a public hearing on the nano-chemical factory last month, triggered a protest before the Panyam police station and blockade of the national highway, resulting in stranding of large number of vehicles for about six hours on Thursday.

Hundreds of irate villagers staged a protest placing the woman’s body before the Panyam police station and locking its gate demanding suspension of a sub-inspector and arrest of Santhiram, chairman of a group of companies named after him.

Balappa, husband of the deceased, and the villagers alleged that Surekha set herself ablaze after dousing herself in kerosene, following harassment and showering of abuses by the Panyam police.

Dharna with body

The protesters brought Surekha’s body in a rally on Gorakallu road and raised slogans against District Collector Ch. Vijayamohan, Nandyal RDO Sudhakar Reddyh and other officials while staging dharna. The Panyam police had registered a case against Surekha and three others on charge of assaulting the wife of former sarpanch, Yellappa, during the public hearing.

The villagers accused the police of arresting 15 persons of Kondajutoor village and foisting cases against several others for opposing the establishment of Santhiram nano-chemical factory at Kondajutoor. Alleging that police were harassing villagers by booking a case, the woman resorted to self-immolation before Panyam police station. She is survived by husband and an eight-year-old son.

Traffic disrupted

As traffic was stranded on the Kurnool-Kadapa national highway for more than six hours, Nandyal DSP Y. Harinath Reddy, sub-inspector N.V. Ramana and other police officials intervened and made a vain bid to to pacify the villagers.