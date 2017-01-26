Will participate in rallycome what may: Jagan

The YSR Congress Party has announced its resolve to participate in the candlelight rally being organised in Andhra Pradesh in support of the demand for Special Category Status to the State.

Party president and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy said he would participate in the candlelight rally in Visakhapatnam to express his party’s solidarity with people agitating for the coveted status that would bestow many benefits on the State. He expressed concern over the restrictions being imposed by the Chandrababu Naidu-led government on the proposed peaceful protest claiming that prohibitory orders under Section 144 and Section 30 had already been imposed in different parts of the State.

Coupled with this was the threat from senior police officials that cases under the Preventive Detention Act would be registered against the youth participating in the rally. “I will participate in the rally in Visakhapatnam. Let the government arrest me and register cases against me.. I am leaving it to his (Mr. Naidu’s) wisdom,” he said at a press conference here on Wednesday.

Mr. Jagan invited Mr. Naidu to participate in the rally himself if he was committed to protecting the interests of the State and the gesture by the Chief Minister would take the anguish of the people for denial of the status to people across the country. He alleged that Mr. Naidu’s efforts to dilute the demand for SCS were evident from the fact that he himself claimed at a press conference on Tuesday that he had given up the demand after the announcement of special package to the State.

Replying to queries, he said the Polavaram project was granted national project status and was incorporated in the AP Reorganisation Act. Though the Centre had agreed to take up the project, Mr. Naidu insisted that the State would execute the project itself. “Subsequently rates were significantly enhanced and works were handed over on nomination basis to select contractors who are close to the Chief Minister,” he said.