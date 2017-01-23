Will not seek permission for yatra: Kapu JAC

KAKINADA: Leaders of the Kapu Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Sunday made it clear that the ‘Kapu Satyagraha Yatra,’ under the leadership of Mudragada Padmanabham, would be launched in Ravulapalem on January 25 and there was no question of seeking prior permission from the police.

JAC president Vasireddi Yesudasu and convener Akula Ramakrishna wondered why were police intervening whenever Kapu leaders called for an agitation.

“They allowed Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and YSRC chief Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy to undertake padayatra in the district without insisting on any permission. But when it comes to Kapus, the police are citing rules and regulations,” they said.

Finding fault with the police for referring to the Supreme Court’s guidelines on ensuring law and order, the Kapu leaders sought to know why the police failed to implement the orders when cockfights were organsied. They said that arrangements were in place for the yatra and those who support the movement would join the agitation.