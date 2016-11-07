Water demands rise as Somasila dam receives more inflows

Upland farmers in Atmakur, Udayagiri and other areas in the district have stepped up their demand for their share of water for irrigation purpose in the backdrop of the Somasila reservoir getting higher inflows than expected during this season.

The storage in the dam has crossed 39 tmcft already, which comes at a time when the officials and farmers have given up hopes of further inflows a few days ago in the absence of significant rainfall. The inflows from the upper regions are continuing at the rate of 3,100 cusecs as of now.

While the increased storage levels are seen as a welcome development, the distribution of water from this source is expected to become a bone of contention between different sections of farmers spread over the uplands, interior and delta areas in the district.

Leaders cutting across political lines have also started supporting the cause of farmers in their respective areas. Those in the upland areas are demanding some share of water from the Somasila dam as their areas have been languishing for long due to lack of enough water.

In the light of these developments, the ruling party and the district administration has adopted a cautious approach in this respect.

IAB meeting

The irrigation advisory board (IAB) was expected to conduct a meeting a few days itself but it was postponed at the last minute. It is likely to be held soon to discuss the issues of meeting farmers’ demands for water release when leaders will certainly come out with forceful arguments in favour of their respective areas.

The cause of farmers in upland and tail-end areas under canal systems is expected to become a major concern at the forthcoming meeting.

