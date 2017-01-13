WHO official sounds alert on high polio risk areas

CHITTOOR: The World Health Organisation's Surveillance Medical Officer (SMO) for Chittoor and Nellore districts, Sudhir Naik, on Thursday told the medical and paramedical personnel in the government sector to be doubly alert in identifying high-risk polio zones and complete the action plan reports at least a week prior to the start of the first phase of Pulse Polio Immunisation (PPI drive) scheduled on January 29 and April 2.

Addressing the medical and paramedical personnel at an orientation programme on PPI drive at the District Medical and Health Office here, Dr. Sudhir Naik said that brick kilns, agriculture fields and construction sites were the areas likely to be overlooked during the drive. Special teams should be formed to cover the children of migrant labourers and to concentrate on children at railway stations and bus stands.

The WHO official observed that while the polio-related paralytic attack incidence remained at 6.7% at the national level, it was below 3% in Chittoor district thanks to the concerted efforts of the medical authorities.

Dr. Sudhir Naik demonstrated to the gathering some of the important modules involved in the PPI drive, including maintenance of the cold-chain of the polio vaccines and adherence to route maps and covering all the remote areas.

District Immunisation Officer T. Surekha informed the WHO official that about 4.7 lakh children (0-5 years) were targeted for the PPI drive. She said that over 10,000 personnel, including the government sector and NGOs, would be involved in the vaccination drive in 2,800 booths. She said that massive awareness campaigns had already been initiated through paramedical staff in all villages, sensitising the households to compulsorily bring their children to the polio booths.

Dr. Surekha said that top priority would be given to the two-day follow-up exercise of the left out children immediately after January 29 and April 2.