Vundavalli appeals to go on record in Naidu’s cash-for-vote case

Congress leader and former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar on Friday filed a petition in the Hyderabad High Court requesting the court to permit him to come on record in the case filed by Chandrababu Naidu.

The AP Chief Minster filed a petition to quash the order of the ACB court directing the Telangana ACB to register fresh FIR against him in the cash-for-vote scam case. A Single judge of the High Court started hearing the final arguments in the case filed by Mr. Naidu challenging the order passed by the Principal Special Judge for Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Hyderabad, to act upon the fresh complaint filed by YSR Congress MLA Ramakrishna Reddy.

The case will come up next week and the petition filed by former MP supporting the case of YSRCP MLA may also be considered.