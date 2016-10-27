Voter enrolment from October 31, says Bhanwar Lal

Those attaining 18 years of age as on January 1, 2017 can register themselves as new voters with the Election Commission as the new voter enrolment process is scheduled to begin from October 31.

Talking to media here on Wednesday, Chief Electoral Officer Bhanwar Lal said that people can apply for registration either online or with the Mandal revenue office, Revenue Divisional office or Collectorate subject to their convenience. In reply to a question, he said that unless and until the people do not exercise their franchise they can never be a part of the democratic setup. He also urged the leaders of all the political parties as well as the media to play a proactive role in enlightening the people with regard to the importance of the electoral franchise. Earlier, Mr Bhanwar Lal had offered prayers to the presiding deity – Lord Venkateswara.